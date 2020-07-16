Octavia Jones McKinley, 79, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:29 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2424 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.



She is survived by her sons, Reginald, Kevin, Curtis and Terry Moses, Mitch, Fernel (Keshia), Garland, Donald (Sabrina) and Ronald McKinley (Madeline); daughters, Virginia North, Marion McGuire (Cleveland), Beverly Hayes (Timothy Dyer), Kim Johnson (Marlon), Dana Tillman (Ronald) and LaShanda King (Travis); stepsons, James and Henry Castle (Gayle); 72 grandchildren; 102 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, LeRoy and Cleveland Jones; sisters, Geraldine Robinson, Victoria Harris, Sylvia and Janice Jones; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry McKinley; former husband, Warner Moses; daughter, Dale McKinley; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; parents, Clarence and Sedonia Porche Jones; brothers, Kermit, Edward and Junius Jones; paternal grandparents, Frank and Sedonia Porche Thomas; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth James; and son-in-law, Mitchell North.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.





