1/1
Octavia Jones McKinley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Octavia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Octavia Jones McKinley, 79, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:29 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2424 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Reginald, Kevin, Curtis and Terry Moses, Mitch, Fernel (Keshia), Garland, Donald (Sabrina) and Ronald McKinley (Madeline); daughters, Virginia North, Marion McGuire (Cleveland), Beverly Hayes (Timothy Dyer), Kim Johnson (Marlon), Dana Tillman (Ronald) and LaShanda King (Travis); stepsons, James and Henry Castle (Gayle); 72 grandchildren; 102 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, LeRoy and Cleveland Jones; sisters, Geraldine Robinson, Victoria Harris, Sylvia and Janice Jones; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry McKinley; former husband, Warner Moses; daughter, Dale McKinley; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; parents, Clarence and Sedonia Porche Jones; brothers, Kermit, Edward and Junius Jones; paternal grandparents, Frank and Sedonia Porche Thomas; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth James; and son-in-law, Mitchell North.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved