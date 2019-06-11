Home

Octavia Relan Obituary
Octavia Relan, 80, of Houma, passed away on June 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the St. Frances de Sales Cemetery No. 1.

She is survived by her sons, James Relan, Johnnie Trahan and Jack Trahan; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jules Lirette, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Carlos Lirette; brothers, Larry, Kenneth, Jay Jr. and Charles Lirette; and sister, Cynthia Lirette.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 11 to June 12, 2019
