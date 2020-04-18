|
|
Octavia Stewart Byrd, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 10:32 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, James Byrd Jr.; daughters, Kenya Stewart and Aja B. Thibodeaux (Aaron); four grandchildren; brother, Earl Stevenson Jr. (Earline); sisters, Mildred S. Anderson and Constancenella S. Newton; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, the Rev. Milton, Jr. and Octavia Stevenson Stewart; biological parents, Earl Sr. and Millie Wheaton Stevenson; paternal grandparents, Emmanuel and Rebecca Stevenson; maternal grandparents, James and Agnes Wheaten; Alfred, George, Kalvin and Lorenzo Stevenson; and sisters, Minerva Nixon and Audrey S. Evans.
No public services will be conducted at this time. She will be interred in the First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020