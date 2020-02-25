Home

Odarion Deshion Robinson Obituary
Odarion Deshion Robinson, 25, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1:25 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 549 Andrew St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Ethel Mae Stewart; biological mother, Keisha Robinson; brothers, Wayne Singleton, Gregory Stewart, Leon, Kevin and Luquan Robinson, and Louis B. Williams III.; sisters, Detral Hall, Trina Jordan, Keshon and Alvineka Robinson; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lorraine Robinson; brother, Keith Jordan; uncle, Kirk Singleton; and maternal great-grandparents, Isiah and Mary Singleton.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
