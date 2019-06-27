Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Magnolia Baptist Church
427 Hwy 311
Schriever, LA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
New Magnolia Baptist Church
427 La. 311
Schriever, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Odeal Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odeal Victor Brown


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Odeal Victor Brown Obituary
Odeal Victor Brown, 91, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully at 2:47 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at New Magnolia Baptist Church, 427 La. 311 in Schriever. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Earl (Virgious), Andrew (Barbara), Junius Jr. (Annette) and Calvin Lee Brown; daughters, Caroline Joseph (Wilfred) and Jacqueline Jackson; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Samuel Victor (Margaret).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius Brown Sr.; sons, Melvin, John, Curtis and Kenneth Brown; parents, Frank and Clara Baloney Victor; brothers, Arthur, George, Franks Jr. and Joseph Victor; sisters, Alice Campbell and Hester Victor; and son-in-law, Alfred Jackson Sr.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now