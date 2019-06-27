|
Odeal Victor Brown, 91, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully at 2:47 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at New Magnolia Baptist Church, 427 La. 311 in Schriever. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Earl (Virgious), Andrew (Barbara), Junius Jr. (Annette) and Calvin Lee Brown; daughters, Caroline Joseph (Wilfred) and Jacqueline Jackson; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Samuel Victor (Margaret).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius Brown Sr.; sons, Melvin, John, Curtis and Kenneth Brown; parents, Frank and Clara Baloney Victor; brothers, Arthur, George, Franks Jr. and Joseph Victor; sisters, Alice Campbell and Hester Victor; and son-in-law, Alfred Jackson Sr.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019