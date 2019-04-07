|
Odelia Gisclair Felarise, 80, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on April 5, 2019. A visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Monday, April 8 from 9 a.m. until service time. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral parlor at 11 a.m. with procession following to burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Mrs. Odelia is survived by her daughters; Enola F. Manchester and Jena F. Istre, grandchildren; Janae (Al), Dylan, and Ryan, great grandchild; Korah, and canine companion, Chico.
Mrs. Felarise was preceded in death by her husband; Herman Felarise, sons; Herman "Peanut" Felarise, Jr. and Jai Felarise, grandson; Robbie Istre, parents; Sweetsay and Enola Vega Gisclair, and brothers; Clarence Gisclair and Russell Gisclair.
She enjoyed fishing, gardening, books, watching basketball and especially cowboy movies.
The family would like to thank Dr. Camille Pitre and staff, and the doctors and staff of Lady of the Sea General Hospital and Lady of the Sea Dialysis Center.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019