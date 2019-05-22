Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Odell Benoit
Odell LeBlanc Benoit Obituary
Odell LeBlanc Benoit, 82, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born July 4, 1936, she was a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Odell is survived by her children, Connie (Lawrence Jr.) Becnel, David (Cheryl) Benoit, Chris (Michelle) Benoit, Todd (Christy) Benoit, and Dana (Robert) Duet; grandchildren, Kelly Lambert, Jay Becnel, Jamie Gauthier, Rae Olivier, Krissy Ruttley, Taylor Benoit, Amanda Rivere, Devin Benoit and Brett Duet; 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joyce Borne, Grace Daigle, Eddie LeBlanc and Diane Cavalier.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Benoit; parents, Antoine and Cynthia Thibodeaux LeBlanc; brothers, Mack, Anthony and Jimmy LeBlanc; and sister, Barbara "Bobbie" Chiasson.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her.

The family would like to thank her caregivers and the staff and nurses of Heart of Hospice and Dr. Chester Boudreaux, Dr. Robert Elliott, Dr. Shaista Faruqui for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 22 to May 23, 2019
