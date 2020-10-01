Ola Theresa Breaux Falgout
Houma - Ola Theresa Breaux Falgout, 88, a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Visitation will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Saturday, October 3, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. A Catholic mass will be held at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Francis II Cemetery.
Ola is survived by her children, Tina F. Rue (Erik), Lou Ann Smith (John), Bennie Lawrence (Robbie); grandchildren, Christopher Hesselgrave, Kristy Lanier (Sam), Phillip Rue, Teal Smith (Kala), Dr. Jake Smith (Jenny), Alex Smith, Madelyn Smith, Parker Lawrence, Rebecca Lawrence; 6 great-grandchildren, Kyla Smith, Addison Smith, Teal Hunter Smith, Claire Lanier, Elliot Lanier, and Penelope Lanier; longtime companion Richard Rogers.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Peter Falgout, brother, Alphonse Breaux Jr., sisters, Florence Riviere, Charlene Brignac, and Mildred LeBouef.
Ola was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved everyone and never knew a stranger. Ola accepted everybody for who they were, and no one ever went hungry when she was around. She was a devout Catholic who dedicated her life to caring for her family.
She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, and going to the casino with her friends. In her later years, she began painting and sharing her love of art at the Shady Acres.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ray Cinnater, Dr. Robert Gamble, Nancy Tabor Faucheaux, Journey Hospice, and Gloria Dorsey for their help in the final weeks of her blessed and long life.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.