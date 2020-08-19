Olden Joseph Bourg, 76, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Olden was a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Theriot, La.



Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9 to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will begin at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot, La., at 12 p.m. Burial will follow Mass in the church cemetery.



Olden is survived by his Children, Monique Bourg Geist and husband Glen, Ken Bourg and wife Brooke Bourg, Lynn Bourg and wife Sandra LeBoeuf Bourg, Chad Bourg and wife Nicole Porche Bourg; grandchildren, Matthew Williamson, Kerri Jordan, Kristian Bourg, Emily Bourg, Morgan Bourg, Eli Bourg Ella Bourg; and Haley Geist, and little one on her way, infant Avianna Jordan; siblings, Norma Jean Scott, Annette Klingman.



Olden was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laura Naquin Bourg; parents, Irvin and Eunice Bergeron Bourg; siblings, Jeanette Luke, Janice Neil, and Julius Bourg.



Olden loved his family; most especially his grandchildren. Olden gave of his time to his church, St. Eloi, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Bayou Dularge, Council No. 8779.



Olden will live on in the memories of his many friends and family. He will always be loved and never forgotten.



Chauvin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



