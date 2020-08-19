1/1
Olden Joseph Bourg
1943 - 2020
Olden Joseph Bourg, 76, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Olden was a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Theriot, La.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9 to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will begin at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot, La., at 12 p.m. Burial will follow Mass in the church cemetery.

Olden is survived by his Children, Monique Bourg Geist and husband Glen, Ken Bourg and wife Brooke Bourg, Lynn Bourg and wife Sandra LeBoeuf Bourg, Chad Bourg and wife Nicole Porche Bourg; grandchildren, Matthew Williamson, Kerri Jordan, Kristian Bourg, Emily Bourg, Morgan Bourg, Eli Bourg Ella Bourg; and Haley Geist, and little one on her way, infant Avianna Jordan; siblings, Norma Jean Scott, Annette Klingman.

Olden was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laura Naquin Bourg; parents, Irvin and Eunice Bergeron Bourg; siblings, Jeanette Luke, Janice Neil, and Julius Bourg.

Olden loved his family; most especially his grandchildren. Olden gave of his time to his church, St. Eloi, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Bayou Dularge, Council No. 8779.

Olden will live on in the memories of his many friends and family. He will always be loved and never forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Eloi Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
FreddieBarbara Bergeron
Friend
August 18, 2020
You will always live on in our hearts . We will always be great full for the beautiful memories thru the years and the love you always gave us unconditionally.
Nancy Foret
Family
August 18, 2020
Olden was my best friend for many years and will sure miss him, RIP MY OLD PODNAH.
Gerald Gautreaux
Friend
August 17, 2020
I’m going to miss you a lot and have to remember not to call when there is food giveaways.im glad I was there to help you when I found you sick in your car.god puts us where we are needed.i was two rows next to you.you told me you don’t know where I came from but happy to see me.just was happy I helped to revive you.will miss you a lot.your baby sister,annette
Annette Klingman
Sister
August 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Wade Chatagnier
Family
August 17, 2020
Rip Mr Olden I know my daddy will miss you Sending condolences to the family
Becky Gautreaux
Friend
August 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Terri Theriot
Friend
