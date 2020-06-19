

Olen Peter Trahan, 76, a native and resident of Houma, passed away at 1:29 p.m.

on June 15, 2020.



Visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Church of Christ on Hollywood Road, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2. Masks are recommended to be worn in the church.

He is survived by his daughter, Heidi Trahan (Bruce); his two greatest gifts, his grandson, Shawn Cortez (Ashley and Lyrical); granddaughter, Kasie Cortez (Kryn); and sisters, Eulis Schenberger, Aline Lecompte and Penny Adams.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Joseph and Helen Julianne Bergeron Trahan; and siblings, Eulan, Arlen, Howard, Anthony and Joan.



Olen was passionate about collecting and repairing guns, hunting, motorcycles and, above all, God.



Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store