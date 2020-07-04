Olin Weber, 96 years old, was born April 4, 1924, in Round Top, Texas. He passed into eternal rest on June 23, 2020, in Tomball, Texas. Olin grew up on the family farm in Round Top; he had his own chicken business on the farm, along with helping his family. He attended school in a one-room schoolhouse until the seventh grade. On Oct. 16, 1948, he married the love of his life, Ida. He worked as a Shop Foreman at Hallmark Air Conditioning Company until he retired. St. James Lutheran Church was his church home for 65 years.



He loved to work with his hands, creating useful items for the family from wood or metal. He enjoyed being outside working in his garden, fishing, and hunting. Working and riding on his tractor gave him great satisfaction and pride. Family get together to play cards or dominoes brought a smile to his face.



Olin was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Weber; parents, Wilhelm and Olga Weber; brother, Delton Weber; sisters, Delta Peake and her husband Benjamin F. Peake, Jr., Leonida Weber and Glendoria and George Kubala.



Left to cherish his memories are sons, Daniel Weber and his wife Linda, and Bruce Weber of Houma; daughter, Jo Ann Deal and her husband Jerry; grandchildren, Mark Weber and his wife Jennifer, Matthew Weber, Courtney Deal and William Deal; great-grandchildren, Kinley Weber and Bristol Weber; and sister-in-law, Bernice Weber.



Burial was at Brookside Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway in Houston, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store