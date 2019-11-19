|
Olive Antoinette (Hebert) Le Blanc, born on Dec. 22, 1916 in Dulac to parents Alphonse and Elodie Hebert. Olive passed, nearly 103 of age, on Nov. 4, 2019, in a nursing home in Lampasas, TX.
She was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and helped build the church by volunteering her time, her skills and her family to the church. She was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Women's Auxiliary in Houma.
Olive was a resident of Houma and the wife of Nolan Paul Le Blanc (deceased) for nearly 50 years. They had six children: Mary Nell Fanguy (Adley)(both deceased), Judy La Bauve (Joe) of Lampasas (and Houma), Norm Le Blanc (Roxie) of Tucson, AZ, Rich Le Blanc (Marlene) of Phoenix, AZ, Clark Le Blanc (Peggy) of Prentiss, MS, and Linda Matherne (Layton) of Houma; and surviving sister, Barbara Gautreaux of Chauvin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, by her daughter, Mary Nell and by her son-in-laws Adley Fanguy and Joe La Bauve, as well as her sisters, Mabel (H) Matherne and Jackie (H) Le Bouef and her brothers, Rufus (Badou) and Phillip Ray Hebert.
Olive was beloved grandmother to 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren and many more loving people.
Olive was a hard-working person. She was a great Mom. She made all of our "feed sack" clothes. Olive also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and quilting for her family. Olive was a "caregiver" for many on both sides of her family. She loved gardening. Olive was the "glue" that held her family together. She will be missed.
A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma. Burial services will at St Francis de Sales #2.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019