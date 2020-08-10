1/1
Oliver Beamon Sr.
Oliver Beamon, Sr. 86, a native and resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Visiting will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (only) on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Eagle Wright Baptist Church. Celebration of Life service is limited to immediate family at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with burial in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Oliver leaves to cherish his memories his son, Oliver Beamon, Jr. (Linda); sister, Stella Dorsey; sisters-in-law, Doris Dudley and Betty Adams (Claude); five surrogate grandchildren, Donald Bradley (Lisa), Gladys Lafleur (Kevin), Ashley Scott (Ronald), Lashika Sims, and Shameika Sauceberry (Ceon); grandson, Dominoque Beamon; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Stella Beamon; brothers, Clarence and Lawrence Beamon; sisters, Alma Rhines, Eula Flakes and Rose Walker; first wife, Gloria Lawson Beamon, and second wife, Delores Beamon; and son, Rene Beamon.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
