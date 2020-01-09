|
Oliver Joseph Danos, 68, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Cheramie Cemetery.
He is survived by his companion, Tonya Bouzigard; children, Oliver Philip (Robin) Danos, Jason Joel (Sheena) Danos, Jade Nicole (Harold) Innerarity, Michael Shane (Laken) Danos, Britney Renee Danos and Brandon Dennis; grandchildren, Megan Danos, Gracie Innerarity, Dylan Danos, Olivia Danos, Isabella Danos, Ty Innerarity, Khyra Allemand, Mathew Danos, Brody Innerarity, Blaire Danos, Lainey Danos and Rorie Innerarity; and sisters, Linda Danos, Lou Anna Bouffanie and Cheryl Ann Duet.
He was preceded in death by his father, Guillaune Danos; mother, Amy Serigny; brothers, Lipton Danos, Abel Danos and Allen Danos; and sister, Judy Serigny.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020