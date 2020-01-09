Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Danos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver Joseph Danos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oliver Joseph Danos Obituary
Oliver Joseph Danos, 68, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Cheramie Cemetery.

He is survived by his companion, Tonya Bouzigard; children, Oliver Philip (Robin) Danos, Jason Joel (Sheena) Danos, Jade Nicole (Harold) Innerarity, Michael Shane (Laken) Danos, Britney Renee Danos and Brandon Dennis; grandchildren, Megan Danos, Gracie Innerarity, Dylan Danos, Olivia Danos, Isabella Danos, Ty Innerarity, Khyra Allemand, Mathew Danos, Brody Innerarity, Blaire Danos, Lainey Danos and Rorie Innerarity; and sisters, Linda Danos, Lou Anna Bouffanie and Cheryl Ann Duet.

He was preceded in death by his father, Guillaune Danos; mother, Amy Serigny; brothers, Lipton Danos, Abel Danos and Allen Danos; and sister, Judy Serigny.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -