Oliver King Sr., 85, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Moses Baptist Church, 1032 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Hudson King; sons, Oliver Jr., Alvin and Philip King; daughters, Laura Mae Howard, Dianne K. Flakes and Bobbie Jean King; 23 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Albert King; and sisters, Elnora Ingram, Eva Broussard, Liza Broomfield and Lois Watkins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Lionel King; daughter, Mary Jane King; two great-grandchildren; parents, Willie Sr. and Louise Williams King; brothers, Willie Jr., Alex Sr., Junius and Clarence King; and sisters, Golena Wright, Louise Robertson and Eula Mae Robinson.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020