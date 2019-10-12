Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Oliver Falgout
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maria Immacolata Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Maria Immacolata Catholic Church
Oliver Marcel Falgout


1927 - 2019
Oliver Marcel Falgout Obituary
Oliver Marcel Falgout, age 92, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. He was a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church on Monday, Oct. 14 beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sales No.2 Cemetery.

Oliver is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jeanette Marie Falgout; sons Craig Alan Falgout and Eric Thomas Falgout; brothers Raymond J. Falgout and wife Connie, and Carlton M. Falgout and wife Rita; grandchildren Trey Falgout and wife Brooke, and Tyler Falgout and wife Aly; great-grandchildren Evangeline, Estelle, Hutchinson, Welker and Case Falgout.

Oliver was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Marcel and Marie Victoria St. Pierre Falgout; brothers Paul Falgout and wife Audrey, Loney Falgout and wife Elphrie, Ronald Falgout and Virgil Falgout and wife Lydie; sisters Eunice Seale and husband Fulton, Ruth Theriot and husband Charles, and Mildred Bourgeois and husband Roy.

Oliver was a parishioner of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church where he served many years as an usher. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was in management for the A&P Food Store chain for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, baseball and the Saints. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose heart he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
