Olivia Ann Percy

Olivia Ann Percy Obituary
Olivia Ann Percy, 70, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:55 am. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Ave., Houma.

She is survived by her sister, Susie Percy; nephews, David Lyons and Alton Parker; goddaughter, Omeika Theriot; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Enos and Jennie King Percy; paternal grandmother, Susie Percy; and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Olivia King.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
