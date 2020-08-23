Olivia Lapeyrouse

Olivia "Poule" Rita LeBeouf Lapeyrouse, 88, of Chauvin, passed away Aug. 15, 2020.



Visitation is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma-Bayou Blue. Mass will start at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.



She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Sue Lapeyrouse; grandchildren, Jamie Breaux, Ronnie Breaux, Jason Lapeyrouse, and Jana Lapeyrouse; 10 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lapeyrouse Sr.; sons, Andrew "Jay" Lapeyrouse Jr. and Richard Lapeyrouse; parents, Ophelia and Etienne LeBeouf; and numerous brothers and sisters.



Special thanks to Haydel Hospice for their care and support.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma-Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

