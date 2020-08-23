1/1
Olivia Lapeyrouse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olivia "Poule" Rita LeBeouf Lapeyrouse, 88, of Chauvin, passed away Aug. 15, 2020.

Visitation is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma-Bayou Blue. Mass will start at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Sue Lapeyrouse; grandchildren, Jamie Breaux, Ronnie Breaux, Jason Lapeyrouse, and Jana Lapeyrouse; 10 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lapeyrouse Sr.; sons, Andrew "Jay" Lapeyrouse Jr. and Richard Lapeyrouse; parents, Ophelia and Etienne LeBeouf; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Special thanks to Haydel Hospice for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma-Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved