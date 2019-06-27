|
|
Olivia Porche, 75, a native of Houma and resident of Gray passed away on June 26, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, 4511 W. Park Ave., Gray, from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12 p.m. The burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
She is survived by her son, James Porche (Joy); grandchildren, Jason Porche (Katherine), Jamie Porche, Jesse Porche (Janine), Justin Caskey (Mandy Oulliber), Jennifer Callahan (Jacob) and Brandy Caskey (John Beavers); sister, Matilda Barbo; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius Peter Porche; parents, Allen and Felicie Sevin; son, John Michael Porche; daughter, Debbie Ann Caskey; brothers, Dewey Sevin, Nolan Sevin; and sisters, Irene Hogland, Elaine Falcon and Daisy Ellender.
She will be missed by all that knew her.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019