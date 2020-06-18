Olivia Preston
Olivia "Mother Dear" Preston, 86, a lifelong resident of Raceland and native of Lafourche Parish, passed away peacefully at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday June 14, 2020 at the Maison Teche Nursing & Rehab Center in Jeanerette, LA.

Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until funeral services on 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, with the Pastor, Roland Bradley, officiating.

Olivia will be laid to rest in the New St. Matthews Church Cemetery in Raceland.

She will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Van (Stella) Johnson of New Iberia; Lee (Linda) Johnson of Southfield, MI; Iwanda Johnson Lacey of Lockport; and Eric (Paula) Johnson of Raceland; five siblings, Dorothy Preston Ingram and Perpetula Jefferson both of Raceland; Betty Newton of New Orleans; and Shirley Wilkerson and Judy Preston both of Oakland, CA; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two god-children, Marlin Ingram Sr. and Givanni Jarvis; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Olivia was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Preston Sr. and Alma Brignac Lagarde; one grandson, Quincy Chambers; six siblings, Alexander Preston Jr., Randolph Preston, Clifford Preston Sr., Lawrence Wilson, Mildred Wilson and Annette Guidroz.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
