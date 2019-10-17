|
Ollie "Noy/Allie" Joseph Verret, 90, a native of Pointe La Hache and a resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019.
He was a retired bridge tender for Terrebonne Parish and a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 19; at St. Eloi Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St. Eloi Catholic Church beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in the St. Eloi Cemetery.
He is survived by his three sons, LeRoy "Brown" Verret and wife, Bertie of Houma; Hernest Verret of Theriot; and Michael Verret of Houma; four daughters, Mary Rhoads and husband, Jeff of Lexington, Kentucky; Gerlynn Verret of Montegut; Beverly "Maryjane" Louge of Lafayette; and Merdean Anna Verret of Galveston, Texas; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Therese Billiot Verret; parents, Myrtile Lignesse Verret and Ida Mary Foret Verret; grandparents, Aurestile Alexander Soloman and Pauline Henriette Billiot Verret Frank O. and Lucy Parfait Foret; three son, Berwick Paul, Simon Beniot and Bill Junior Verret; two daughter, Berline and Pearline Verret; and sisters, Mary Pearle Verret, Marguerite Violet Verret and Dorothy Herman.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019