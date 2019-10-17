Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Eloi Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eloi Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Verret
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie Joseph Verret

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ollie Joseph Verret Obituary
Ollie "Noy/Allie" Joseph Verret, 90, a native of Pointe La Hache and a resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019.

He was a retired bridge tender for Terrebonne Parish and a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 19; at St. Eloi Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St. Eloi Catholic Church beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in the St. Eloi Cemetery.

He is survived by his three sons, LeRoy "Brown" Verret and wife, Bertie of Houma; Hernest Verret of Theriot; and Michael Verret of Houma; four daughters, Mary Rhoads and husband, Jeff of Lexington, Kentucky; Gerlynn Verret of Montegut; Beverly "Maryjane" Louge of Lafayette; and Merdean Anna Verret of Galveston, Texas; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Therese Billiot Verret; parents, Myrtile Lignesse Verret and Ida Mary Foret Verret; grandparents, Aurestile Alexander Soloman and Pauline Henriette Billiot Verret Frank O. and Lucy Parfait Foret; three son, Berwick Paul, Simon Beniot and Bill Junior Verret; two daughter, Berline and Pearline Verret; and sisters, Mary Pearle Verret, Marguerite Violet Verret and Dorothy Herman.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now