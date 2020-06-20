Onezime J. "Joe" Callais, 94, a native of Golden Meadow, resident of Lockport and former resident of Galliano, passed unto eternal rest of congestive heart failure on June 18, 2020, surrounded by family.
A graveside service and burial will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Mausoleum in Golden Meadow at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Mr. Callais is survived by his daughter, Lela C. Langston; son, Wade A. Callais; stepbrother, Kirby (Elaine) Orgeron; and stepsister, Judy (Daniel) Cheramie; bonus granddaughters, Angela (Tad) Loupe, Sarah (RJ) Gisclair, and Rebecca St.Pierre-Adams; along with their children, Carly Loupe, Drake and Madison Gisclair and Amarie Adams; and his fur-grandbaby, T-Boy.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Bessie Adams Callais; parents, Roselus P. "Lulu" and Priscilla Guidry Callais; maternal grandparents, Theogene and Mathilde Hebert Guidry; paternal grandparents, Paul and Irma Guidry Callais; step-mothers, Rose Cassanova and Viola Rodriguez Orgeron; brother, Dudley R. Callais Sr.; and sons-in-law, Aron Langston and Kirk D. St. Pierre.
Mr. Callais was one of the oldest licensed barbers in the state of Louisiana and the former owner of Callais' Barber Shop for 66 years, He and his son worked side-by-side for 17 of those years. He was a proud WWII combat veteran serving as a Machine-Gunner Heavy 605 in the U.S. Army 39th Co. 9th Infantry of the Rhineland & Central Europe campaigns; a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and VFW. He leaves a legacy of a loving husband, a wise father and mentor, and a special friend to many who will be greatly missed by all who know him.
Our family would like to extend our gratitude to Harris Chabert, Carnetta Saul and Sharon Pierce for their devoted care and attention over the years. Also, Dr. Michael Marcello, Angelique Torres and staff of Ochsner St. Anne Hospital and Dr. Kenneth Wong of CIS-Raceland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in memory of Onezime "Joe" Callais to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A graveside service and burial will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Mausoleum in Golden Meadow at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Mr. Callais is survived by his daughter, Lela C. Langston; son, Wade A. Callais; stepbrother, Kirby (Elaine) Orgeron; and stepsister, Judy (Daniel) Cheramie; bonus granddaughters, Angela (Tad) Loupe, Sarah (RJ) Gisclair, and Rebecca St.Pierre-Adams; along with their children, Carly Loupe, Drake and Madison Gisclair and Amarie Adams; and his fur-grandbaby, T-Boy.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Bessie Adams Callais; parents, Roselus P. "Lulu" and Priscilla Guidry Callais; maternal grandparents, Theogene and Mathilde Hebert Guidry; paternal grandparents, Paul and Irma Guidry Callais; step-mothers, Rose Cassanova and Viola Rodriguez Orgeron; brother, Dudley R. Callais Sr.; and sons-in-law, Aron Langston and Kirk D. St. Pierre.
Mr. Callais was one of the oldest licensed barbers in the state of Louisiana and the former owner of Callais' Barber Shop for 66 years, He and his son worked side-by-side for 17 of those years. He was a proud WWII combat veteran serving as a Machine-Gunner Heavy 605 in the U.S. Army 39th Co. 9th Infantry of the Rhineland & Central Europe campaigns; a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and VFW. He leaves a legacy of a loving husband, a wise father and mentor, and a special friend to many who will be greatly missed by all who know him.
Our family would like to extend our gratitude to Harris Chabert, Carnetta Saul and Sharon Pierce for their devoted care and attention over the years. Also, Dr. Michael Marcello, Angelique Torres and staff of Ochsner St. Anne Hospital and Dr. Kenneth Wong of CIS-Raceland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in memory of Onezime "Joe" Callais to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.