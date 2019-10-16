|
|
Ophelia Maude Reado Every, 84, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Living Gospel Church, 140 Corporate Drive in Houma. Burial will follow in the Young Men's Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Dwight Brown (Danita); daughters Holly Winston (Jerry), Alfreada Kelly (Ernest) and Carla Brown; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister Josephine Every; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Every Sr.; former husband Oliver Brown Sr.; son Kenneth Brown Sr.; parents Junius and Victoria Butler Reado; brothers Shedrick, Esau and Austin Reado; and sisters Anna Every, Delores Ingram, Pearly Reado and Presephonie Holmes.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019