Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Ophelia Reado Every
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ophelia Maude Reado Every

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ophelia Maude Reado Every Obituary
Ophelia Maude Reado Every, 84, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Living Gospel Church, 140 Corporate Drive in Houma. Burial will follow in the Young Men's Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Dwight Brown (Danita); daughters Holly Winston (Jerry), Alfreada Kelly (Ernest) and Carla Brown; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister Josephine Every; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Every Sr.; former husband Oliver Brown Sr.; son Kenneth Brown Sr.; parents Junius and Victoria Butler Reado; brothers Shedrick, Esau and Austin Reado; and sisters Anna Every, Delores Ingram, Pearly Reado and Presephonie Holmes.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ophelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now