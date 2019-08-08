|
|
Ora Johnson Goines, 72, a native of New Orleans and resident of Gray, passed Aug. 2, 2019. Visitation will run from 9 a.m. to the funeral at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Beacon Light of Houma, 4325 W. Park Ave., Gray.
She was survived by daughter, Sadilkka Goines; son-in-law Terrell Mills Sr.; brother, Nathaniel (Alma) Johnson, Sr.; and grandchildren, Kortney, Terrell, Kamiryn and Charley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Rosaline Johnson Mitchell; grandparents, Cashmere Hamilton and Lizzie Rainey; daughters Germaine Goines-Mills and Gertrude Geddes Willis; and niece Wanda Johnson Mitchell.
Terrebonne Funeral Home is in charge of the service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019