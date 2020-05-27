|
Orangemay Watkins Palmer, 71, of Belle Rose and a resident of New Orleans, departed this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, at Greater Tulane Baptist Church, 2014 N. Johnson St. in New Orleans, beginning at 10 a.m., with graveside service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 400 Norman Mayer Ave. in New Orleans.
She is survived by sons, Terrance Watkins (Raynika), Michael Watkins and Christopher Arceneaux; 10 brothers, Frederick, Jr. (Sharon), Lionel, Israel, Edward (Urane), Ervin (Marlene) and Lucien (Bartilla) Watkins, Alvin (Trina), Allen (Maxine), Anthony and Aaron Adams; 5 sisters, Victoria Gray, Lucille Carter, Eva Mae Bartholomew, Jacqueline Barnes and Mercedes Bernard (Marvin); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Hazel Watkins; and two brothers.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home of Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 27 to May 28, 2020