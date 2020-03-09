|
Oscar "Ray" Adkins, 77, of Thibodaux, passed away on March 5, 2020, peacefully at home, of Lewy Body Dementia, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Borger, Texas, on January 14, 1943, to the late Embra L. and Otto Mae Adkins.
He was also predeceased by his brother, James L. Adkins; his sister, Mary Mouret; his son-in-law, Hans P. Billot; and grandson, Jason Billot.
Oscar is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; and their two daughters, Susan Merrell and Sherryl Billot. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Hans Billot (Adrian), Justin Billot (Andrea), Meghan Merrell (David Favaloro), Lauren Merrell and Kevin Merrell; one great-grandson, Wells Favaloro; and his loving nieces Fonda Peterson (Mark) and Benita Bergman (Bruce); as well as his nephew, William Mouret (Tabitha).
Ray graduated from Louisiana Tech University and served two years in the U.S. Army. He was a retired production foreman from Shell Oil Company. He will be greatly missed.
The family would also to thank Heart of Hospice, and his aides Jackie Levy and Robin Johnson.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at First United Methodist Church in Thibodaux, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020