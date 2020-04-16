Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Oscar Hawkins Jr.

Oscar Hawkins Jr. Obituary
Oscar Hawkins Jr., 63, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 8:42 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

He is survived by his companion, Dianne P. Tyler; sons Jonathan and Ronald Tyler; daughters Taheisha Hawkins (Kendall) and Sandara Pharagood; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers Ray Hawkins (Patricia), Murphy Hawkins (Everlina) and Bernell Hawkins (Constance); sisters Ruby Hawkins and Joyce H. Turner (Bobby); and godchildren Tarheisha Pharagood and Kemonte Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar, Sr. and Aldina Bolt Hawkins; brother Lionell Hawkins, Sr.; and sister Eloise H. Shortridge.

No public services will be conducted at this time. He will be interred in the St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
