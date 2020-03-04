Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bayou Blue Assembly of God
1403 Prospect Blvd
Otis James Allen Obituary
Otis James Allen, 64, of Dulac, passed away on March 2, 2020.

Memorial service will be held Friday, March 6, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Bayou Blue Assembly of God, 1403 Prospect Blvd.

He is survived by his sons, Jimmie Allen (Rebecca) and David Allen (Crystal); sister Linda Allen; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Junior Allen, and mother, Anna Louise Thompson Allen.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
