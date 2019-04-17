Ouida Ann Haydel Callegan, 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 4:06 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was a native of Kenner and a resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, April 20, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 12 p.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home, with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.



Ouida is survived by her children, Julie Porche and husband, Terry, Leslie Gautreaux and husband, Jerry, Wesley Callegan and partner, Charles Luke, Lisa Champagne and husband, Robert, Tyler Callegan and wife, Christine, Trina LeCompte and husband, Jeff; and Stacy Tillery and husband, Ron; siblings, Gerald Haydel, Carol Falgout, and Connie Nelson; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Ouida was preceded in death by her former husband, Sterling Callegan Sr.; by her parents, Joseph and Anna Haydel; by her children, Sally Breaux and Sterling Callegan Jr.; by her brother, J.C. Haydel; and by her grandson, Brandon Callegan.



Ouida devoted her entire life to her family. She had a strong faith in God and carried a mother's special kind of love. She was loved dearly by her children and adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that called her "Gamm". She was a remarkable cook that hosted countless family gatherings in the family home. She also enjoyed baking delicious homemade desserts which included the family favorite, red velvet cake.



As she held all of her beloved family in her heart, she will live in a special place in the hearts and minds of her family forever and ever.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019