More Obituaries for Pamela Campbell
Pamela A. Campbell Obituary
Pamela A. Campbell departed this life on Saturday, March 27, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux. She was 67, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux and will resume from 9 a.m. to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial in Moses Baptist Church Mausoleum.

Pamela is survived by her father, Reginald Walker Sr.; sisters, Barbara Williams, Gayle (Curtis) Powe, and Corinne (Anthony) Anderson; brothers, Stanley (Wanda) Scott, Henry (Pamela) Scott, Edgard Scott, and Johnny Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Campbell; Mother, Dorothy Scott; brother, Reginald A. Walker Jr.; and sister, Charlene Scott.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
