Pamela Guidry Hebert, 54, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.



She is survived by her husband, Warren A. Hebert Jr.; and brother, Rodney (Tammy) Guidry.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Enis and Mary Lee Guidry.



Pam may have entered this world during a storm, Hurricane Betsy, and as she exited this life, rain and thunder followed her last breath. In a way it seemed to be a complete pathway for a woman who lived a quiet life of devotion to her husband and parents. Rest in peace.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



