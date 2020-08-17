Pamela Jane Daigle, age 67, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 18; beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Private burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Pam is survived by her children, Clay Chauvin and wife Shelly, Casey Chauvin, Lyndsey Chauvin, and Katelyn Daigle; grandchildren, Whitney Theriot and husband Taylor, and Connor Chauvin; great-grandchildren, Bennett and Colt Theriot; mother, and Joan Acosta Daigle; and siblings, Bonnie Fanguy, Bambi Wilson and husband Tony, Kelly McDonald and husband Tim. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Joseph Daigle; sister, Donna Trotter, granddaughter, Bethany Chauvin; and brother-in-law, Tony Fanguy.



Loving, caring, kind and beautiful personality are a few words to describe Pam. She was blessed to have a beautiful family and adored her children and grandchildren. Pam never met a stranger and was kind to everyone. She was a devout Catholic and prayer warrior. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church and devoted to the blessed mother. Anyone who knew Pam knew she loved football and especially LSU. She enjoyed reading and caring for all. Pam lived her life to the fullest and paved her way into her heavenly home. She is now reunited with her family in heaven and rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store