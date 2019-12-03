Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Pamela Joan Babin Obituary
Pamela Joan Babin, 77, a native of Gretna and resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Funeral service will be held at noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Pamela is survived by her husband of 55 years, Louis J. Babin Sr.; sons Louis Babin Jr. (Christy) and Lyle Babin (Stacey); three grandchildren, Alicia Babin (Derek), Sydne Babin and Jade Aucoin (Jacob); two great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Alivia; brother Frankie Muhleison; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Vignes Benoit, brother, Arthur Muhleison, and sister, Margie Perino.

Pamela was employed with American Bank, St. Charles Parish Hospital and was recently a caregiver.

In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
