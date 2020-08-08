1/1
Pamela (LeBoeuf) Kimball
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela LeBoeuf Kimball, 64, a native of Montegut and a resident of Metairie, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Michael Kimball; son, Rodney Prejean; grandchildren: Emily, Ruby Rose and Russell Prejean; sisters: Elaine Pitre (Charles), Maggie Fletcher (Farrell), Sandra Ledet (Richard) and Kay Hebert (Al); her godchild, Max Fletcher; and her godfather, Curt Fabre.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence LeBoeuf and Gladys Tregre LeBoeuf; as well as her godmother, Ann Redmond.

Services will be held at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, followed by a Mass. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery 1113 La. 55 in Montegut.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved