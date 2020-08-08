Pamela LeBoeuf Kimball, 64, a native of Montegut and a resident of Metairie, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020.



Pamela is survived by her husband, Michael Kimball; son, Rodney Prejean; grandchildren: Emily, Ruby Rose and Russell Prejean; sisters: Elaine Pitre (Charles), Maggie Fletcher (Farrell), Sandra Ledet (Richard) and Kay Hebert (Al); her godchild, Max Fletcher; and her godfather, Curt Fabre.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence LeBoeuf and Gladys Tregre LeBoeuf; as well as her godmother, Ann Redmond.



Services will be held at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, followed by a Mass. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery 1113 La. 55 in Montegut.





