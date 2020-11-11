1/
Baby Parker Ann Guidry
Baby Parker Ann Guidry, beloved daughter of Dr. Kerry Guidry and Amber Ortis Guidry, was born on November 5, 2020 at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Private services are being held in her memory.
She is also survived by her grandparents, Ann Ortis, Timothy Ortis and Holly Guidry and Kevin Guidry; aunts, Kristen Guidry and Blair Ortis; cousins, Addison Gautreaux and Lauren Gautreaux; great-grandparents, Clyde and Mercedes Bergeron and Michael and Gail Ortis.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Curtis Pinell and Joan Pinell Smith; great-grandparents, Eugene and Ledora Guidry.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
