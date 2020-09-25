1/1
Pat Wiley
Pat Wiley
Houma - Pat Wiley, 70, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on September 23, 2020.
Per his request, there will be no services.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Caskey Wiley; son, Gary Blanchard; grandchildren, Peyton and Summer Blanchard; and numerous brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Annabelle Wiley; and his sidekick, Buckshot.
Pat loved fishing and baseball; it was his favorite pastime. He never met a stranger and absolutely adored his grandchildren.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
