Pat Wiley
Houma - Pat Wiley, 70, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on September 23, 2020.
Per his request, there will be no services.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Caskey Wiley; son, Gary Blanchard; grandchildren, Peyton and Summer Blanchard; and numerous brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Annabelle Wiley; and his sidekick, Buckshot.
Pat loved fishing and baseball; it was his favorite pastime. He never met a stranger and absolutely adored his grandchildren.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.