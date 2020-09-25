Pat Wiley

Houma - Pat Wiley, 70, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on September 23, 2020.

Per his request, there will be no services.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Caskey Wiley; son, Gary Blanchard; grandchildren, Peyton and Summer Blanchard; and numerous brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Annabelle Wiley; and his sidekick, Buckshot.

Pat loved fishing and baseball; it was his favorite pastime. He never met a stranger and absolutely adored his grandchildren.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



