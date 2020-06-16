Patric "John" Boudwin Sr.
Patric "John" Boudwin Sr., 68, a native and resident of Dulac, passed away on June 14, 2020.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will take place in Holy Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his brother, Randy LeBlanc; brother-in-law, Joe Matherne (Wynona); son, Patric Jr. (Kelly); daughter, Christal LaCoste (Melvin); son, Keith (Tiffany); grandchildren, Brittany Parfait (Craig), Skyla Davis (De'Sean), Derrick LeCoste, Kristen Boudwin (Steven), Dustin Boudwin (Alexis), and Jenae' Boudwin; great-grandchildren, Daten Boudwin, Zachary Parfait, Zoey Parfait, and Cambria Davis; and godchildren, Billy Ray Jr. (Kim), Jewel "Butch" Boudwin, Kelly Wallace (Terry), and Michelle Foret (Lynn).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Boudwin and Rosemary Voisin; sister, Patricia Ray; brothers, Jewel Sr., and Cornell Boudwin; and best friend and love of his life, Dorothy Matherne Boudwin.

John was a commercial fisherman most of his life, collecting scrap to provide for his family. We can only imagine what a beautiful sight it was when he entered into his eternal rest, reuniting with Dot and all his family members who have passed before him. We will miss him terribly and keep his memory alive, remembering the pride he had for his babies.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:00 - 12:30 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
