Patrice Barrow
Patrice Barrow, 50, a native of Houma and a resident of Gray, departed this life on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Eagle Wright Baptist Church 3590 La-316 in Gray. Burial in Halfway Cemetery in Gray.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her parents, Brenda and Melvin Barrow; sons, Darell and Darnell Brown Jr., Terrell and Kentrell Barrow; brothers, Melvin, III and Chris Barrow; sisters, Denise Barrow and Shemieka Nixon; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Zenobia Barrow and Melvin Barrow Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Ernest Collins, Jr. and Ruby Harris.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Eagle Wright Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
