Patricia Adams "Patsy" Barras
Labadieville - Patricia Adams "Patsy" Barras, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana reunited with her loving husband and family on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 78.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Napoleonville, Louisiana from 8:30am until 10:50am. The Mass of Christian Burial will commence at St. Anne Catholic Church at 11:00am. The burial will follow on the grounds of St. Anne Catholic Cemetery where she will be reunited with her husband.
She is survived by her devoted children: sons, Daniel Barras (Robin), and Brian Barras (Lisa); daughters, Tammy Barras (Dale), Lisa Thibodaux (Michael, Jr.), and Kim Rhodes (Robert, Jr.); sister, Alma Champagne; and brother, Rodney Adams (Nora). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Cyprien Barras; grandson, Timothy Barras; parents, Philip Adams and Emelda Adams; and siblings, Herbert Adams, Nolan Adams, Herman "Black" Adams, Thomas Adams, Raymond Adams, Alice Martin, and Bernice Breaux.
She retired with Assumption Parish School Board. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all her loved ones.
Thanks to Assumption Health and Rehab.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home
315 Franklin St
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-6535
