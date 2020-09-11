1/1
Patricia Ann Grigsby
1948 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Ann Grigsby, age 72, passed away with her loving husband by her side at 9:20 p.m on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was a native of Ashland, Ohio and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a religious service at 11 a.m.

Pat is survived by her husband, Tommy Frank Grigsby; brother, Dan Rockenfelder and wife, Sharron; sisters, Susan Fulk and husband, Gary; sister-cousin, Kathy Vandine and husband, Mike; brothers-in-law, Jack Grigsby and wife, Jeanette, and George Grigsby and wife, Mary Helen; sister-in-law, Judi Stuart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl "Rocky" C. and Fayonna Kinsey Rockenfelder; and brother-in-law, George R. Stuart.

Pat was an educator for 29 years teaching second grade in the Mount Healthy School district in Cincinnati Ohio, Norman Rillieux Elementary School in Westwego, Greenlawn Terrace Elementary and Chateau Estates Elementary in Kenner, Marie Immaculata Elementary School and Bayou Blue Elementary in Houma. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, traveling the world, gardening and crafts. She will be missed by all those she touched throughout her life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or the First United Methodist Church.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
SEP
15
Service
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
September 10, 2020
Pat, we remember the smiling positive teacher at Greenlawn Terrace an Chateau. We remember our Friday afternoon gatherings to begin the weekend in style, and our amazing beach trips with our teacher friends. May the dear Lord hold you in his loving arms!
Lyn Kelly
Teacher
September 9, 2020
We will miss Mrs. Pat very much! She was such a special person to us and we will always love her. She was family to us and will be missed. Praying for you Mr. Tommy for peace and comfort. I pray Ms. Pat is in God's loving arms watching over us!

Love,
The Andres Family (Lisa Rob Rhett Ethan Logan)
Lisa Andres
Friend
September 9, 2020
Tommy, we are so sorry for the passing of Ms. Pat. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Ricki and Sally Jannise
Coworker
