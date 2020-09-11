Patricia "Pat" Ann Grigsby, age 72, passed away with her loving husband by her side at 9:20 p.m on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. She was a native of Ashland, Ohio and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a religious service at 11 a.m.
Pat is survived by her husband, Tommy Frank Grigsby; brother, Dan Rockenfelder and wife, Sharron; sisters, Susan Fulk and husband, Gary; sister-cousin, Kathy Vandine and husband, Mike; brothers-in-law, Jack Grigsby and wife, Jeanette, and George Grigsby and wife, Mary Helen; sister-in-law, Judi Stuart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl "Rocky" C. and Fayonna Kinsey Rockenfelder; and brother-in-law, George R. Stuart.
Pat was an educator for 29 years teaching second grade in the Mount Healthy School district in Cincinnati Ohio, Norman Rillieux Elementary School in Westwego, Greenlawn Terrace Elementary and Chateau Estates Elementary in Kenner, Marie Immaculata Elementary School and Bayou Blue Elementary in Houma. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, traveling the world, gardening and crafts. She will be missed by all those she touched throughout her life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
or the First United Methodist Church.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.