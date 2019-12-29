|
|
Patricia Ann Spratt Landry, 67, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at 8:53 p.m. She was a native of Miami, Fla., and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. Service will conclude at the completion of the Liturgy.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Louis Landry; son, Jarred Landry and wife, Kimberly; daughters, Shauna Liner and husband, Clinton Liner Jr. and Lisa Dupre and companion, Tony Giglio; five grandchildren, Jace Landry, Payton Landry, Luke Bergeron, Kelsie Liner and Dylan Liner; brothers, William J. Spratt, John Spratt and wife, Marie, and Stephen Spratt and wife Lora; and sisters, Sheila Frazier and Marietta Scheer and husband, Bob.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Spratt Sr. and Margaret Mullen Spratt.
Patricia was a special education teacher who spent 25 years teaching and guiding her students. She also loved to travel. She always looked forward to her next trip. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, most especially her grandchildren who she loved to take to the movies and out to eat. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her pet dogs, Bandit and Johnny.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Landry family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019