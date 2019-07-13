Home

Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Patricia Arceneaux Obituary
Patricia "Patsy" Arceneaux, age 74, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was a native and lifelong resident of Houma. Patsy was a retired registered nurse with over 35 years of service at Terrebonne Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church and an animal lover.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; son, Brodie Arceneaux; daughter, Courtney Gervais (Marc); brother, Bobby Hebert (Aimee); sister, Susan Rasmussen; granddaughter, Mia Gervais; and nephew, Andre Hebert.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C and Ruth Hebert.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.
Falgout Funeral Home of Houma is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 13 to July 15, 2019
