Patricia Bayans Russell, 63, a native of Garland, Texas and resident of Montegut, passed away on July 3, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12 at First Baptist Church in Houma.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Russell; son, Matt Russell (Candice); daughter, Karen Quick (Chad); mother, Gloria Bayans; brother, Michael Bayans (Toni); sister, Elizabeth Astilla (Manuel); and grandchildren, Rebecca, Cade, Addison, Caleb, and Connor.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Bayans.
She was a dedicated employee at Chabert Medical Center for over 20 years. She was a selfless person who loved her family dearly. She will be truly missed by so many.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 10, 2019