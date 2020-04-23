|
Patricia "Gayle" Berthelot Percle, 76 years young, and a life-long resident of Thibodaux, earned her wings on April 21, 2020, surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer.
Gayle unconditionally loved her family, her friends, and all of her family's beloved pets. She loved nothing more than being with her family celebrating the milestones and special occasions.
She is survived by her son, Brian, and his wife, Jamie; her daughter, Gretchen Bourgeois, and her wife, Tammy; her grandson, Andrew Percle, and his fiancé, Lea Willingham; her granddaughter, Jessica Savoie, and her husband, Randy; her great-grandchildren, Owen Percle, Nate, Addie, and Hunter Savoie; and Lea's daughters; Ahmiley and Addison; her brother, Lester Berthelot, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Percle; her parents, Lester and Jean Lois Berthelot; her sisters, Sheila Boudreaux and Carol "Cookie" Berthelot; and her sister-in-law, Sonjia Berthelot.
The family would like to thank Thibodaux Home Health and Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion during this journey. A private graveside service is being held for the family. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the local animal shelter or rescue organization in her name.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020