Patricia "Patsy" Bonvillain, age 71, passed away at The Oaks Nursing Home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Houma.
Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Gerald J. Bonvillain; son, Chad J.
Bonvillain; and brothers, Patrick Kurtz of Oxford, Fla.; Jerry Kurtz and Kenneth DeCoursey, both of Houma.
She is also survived by her precious puppy, Peanut.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Frank Kurtz and Alma Marie Labat Kurtz.
Patsy was a loving wife, mother and sister. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading and cooking. She was proud to be a member of her graduation class of 1966. She prayed the rosary often and for her family. She is now reunited with her beloved parents, friends and extended family and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral service for Patsy will be held privately by the immediate family.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2020