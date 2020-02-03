|
|
Patricia "Trisha" Boudreaux, age 57, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Burial will follow on the grounds of St. Mary Cemetery in Raceland.
She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Donald Boudreaux Sr.; her beloved children, Jeremy Lirette and wife Courtney Nettleton Lirette, Tony Lirette, Donald Boudreaux Jr., and Nasya Boudreaux; sisters, Mary, Susanne, Melissa, Tammy, Michelle, Marlena, Lucille and Leslie; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was also survived by her "loving" cat, Rowan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Blackledge.
Patricia was a loving and compassionate wife, mother, and friend. She was passionate about poetry, gardening, and music. She loved editing photos of her favorite bands. She also loved shopping and the New Orleans Saints. Her kids were her life. She adored all of them and showed unconditional love to all of her family and everyone that she came into contact with. She never met a stranger. She was an avid porcelain doll collector. She will missed dearly, however, we have peace knowing that she is now pain-free and will live eternally with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020