|
|
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at an 11 a.m. Mass in Maria Immaculata Catholic Church for Patricia "Pat" Cortez Bergeron, age 73, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at The Oaks of Houma.
Rev. Roger "Jerry" Villarrubia Jr., retired pastor of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary will officiate at the services.
Patricia was born on Aug. 6, 1946, to the late Mariano Joseph Cortez and the former Irene Josephine Duplantis. Pat was a loving mother, daughter, and sister who put her children first, above all else. She was kind to everyone she knew. She had a huge heart, and proved to be the strongest and most courageous person that those close to her have ever known.
Survivors include her mother, Irene Duplantis Cortez of Willis, Texas; one daughter, Chrisi Badeaux (Russell Hebert Jr.) of Houma; two sons, Brian Badeaux (Jessica Waguespack) of Houma and Michael Badeaux Jr. (DeeDee) of Odessa, Texas; one grandchild, Datin Badeaux of Houma; one brother, Mark Cortez (Phyllis) of Carencro; two sisters, Brenda LeSage (Ed) of Houston, Texas and Jana O'Brien (Mike) of Willis, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death her father, Mariano "MJ" Cortez; one brother, Ricky Cortez; and one niece, Jill Cortez.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Rosie Davis for the wonderful care she provided and for being a dear friend over the past years.
Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro is in charge of arrangements.
