Patricia Collins Culpepper, age 80, native of Golden Meadow and resident of Mableton, Ga., born on October 10, 1939, died from Frontotemporal Dementia on June 21, 2020 .
She is survived by three children, Lili (William) Dutour, Tina Culpepper, and Bennie (Leslie) Culpepper, Jr.; five granddaughters, Jennifer (Austin) Mascarenas, Katlyn Culpepper, Kimberly "Beth" Dutour, Emily Culpepper, and Catherine Dutour; two brothers, Kirby (Jackie) Collins, Jr. and Buddy (Dyanne) Collins; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Bennie Culpepper Sr.; her father Kirby Collins and mother Eula Collins; and sister, Judy Duet.
Pat had time for everyone she met. She loved to talk and never met a stranger. She loved telling jokes and making people laugh. She was very outspoken on her beliefs from religion, politics, teaching and human rights.
She graduated from University of Alabama with degrees in Art and English. She taught middle school at Winfield City Schools. She left Winfield to help with the family business (Kirby's Supermarket) in Golden Meadow. When she returned to Winfield, she opened C'est Si Bon Cajun-American Restaurant. Her greatest joy in running the restaurant was the free Thanksgiving dinner she cooked every year for those in need or alone during the holiday. She even had people delivering meals to those who couldn't drive. She would say, "We are everyone's family" and adopted many "brothers and sisters" into our family over the years. They retired on her beloved island of Grand Isle. They would spend their days walking the beach and enjoying the island. She taught at Golden Meadow Middle School. After retiring again, they moved back to Winfield to open Pepperlink Internet Service Provider. She opened a cyber cafe as an extension of Pepperlink.
As a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield, she was a Eucaristic minister and Catechism teacher. She loved to volunteer and help others.
Pat loved gardening. She loved growing flowers and vegetables. Often you could find her in her yard, watering and working with plants.
We will miss her jokes, stories and entrepreneurial ideas. She loved creating things -- from art, clothing, recipes and industrial products for restaurants.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, with visitation from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. (EST), memorial service at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Peggy Chambers is officiating. Email faireamie@gmail.com if you'd like an invitation to the Zoom memorial.
Family requests donations made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/ or charity of your choice. Send cards and letters: Culpeppers, 5932 Heavenwood Dr., Mableton, GA 30126.
She is survived by three children, Lili (William) Dutour, Tina Culpepper, and Bennie (Leslie) Culpepper, Jr.; five granddaughters, Jennifer (Austin) Mascarenas, Katlyn Culpepper, Kimberly "Beth" Dutour, Emily Culpepper, and Catherine Dutour; two brothers, Kirby (Jackie) Collins, Jr. and Buddy (Dyanne) Collins; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Bennie Culpepper Sr.; her father Kirby Collins and mother Eula Collins; and sister, Judy Duet.
Pat had time for everyone she met. She loved to talk and never met a stranger. She loved telling jokes and making people laugh. She was very outspoken on her beliefs from religion, politics, teaching and human rights.
She graduated from University of Alabama with degrees in Art and English. She taught middle school at Winfield City Schools. She left Winfield to help with the family business (Kirby's Supermarket) in Golden Meadow. When she returned to Winfield, she opened C'est Si Bon Cajun-American Restaurant. Her greatest joy in running the restaurant was the free Thanksgiving dinner she cooked every year for those in need or alone during the holiday. She even had people delivering meals to those who couldn't drive. She would say, "We are everyone's family" and adopted many "brothers and sisters" into our family over the years. They retired on her beloved island of Grand Isle. They would spend their days walking the beach and enjoying the island. She taught at Golden Meadow Middle School. After retiring again, they moved back to Winfield to open Pepperlink Internet Service Provider. She opened a cyber cafe as an extension of Pepperlink.
As a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Winfield, she was a Eucaristic minister and Catechism teacher. She loved to volunteer and help others.
Pat loved gardening. She loved growing flowers and vegetables. Often you could find her in her yard, watering and working with plants.
We will miss her jokes, stories and entrepreneurial ideas. She loved creating things -- from art, clothing, recipes and industrial products for restaurants.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, with visitation from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. (EST), memorial service at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Peggy Chambers is officiating. Email faireamie@gmail.com if you'd like an invitation to the Zoom memorial.
Family requests donations made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/ or charity of your choice. Send cards and letters: Culpeppers, 5932 Heavenwood Dr., Mableton, GA 30126.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.