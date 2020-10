Patricia G. PonvelleThibodaux - Patricia G. Ponvelle, 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Inc., Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:30 am until 10:00am. The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.She is survived by her husband, Resley J. Ponvelle; daughter, Michelle A. (Byron) Boudreaux; son, Resley (Kristy) Ponvelle Jr.; mother, Catherine G. Prejeant; four Granddaughters, Brittany Ponvelle, Jordyn Ponvelle, Mandi (Randall) Shell, Lexi Boudreaux; two Grandsons, Matthew Quebedeaux, Jayden Ponvelle; Great-Grandchildren, Ryler Shell and Madisyn Shell.She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Gonzales; step-father, Roland Adam Prejeant.Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.