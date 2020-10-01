Patricia G. Ponvelle
Thibodaux - Patricia G. Ponvelle, 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Inc., Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:30 am until 10:00am. The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
She is survived by her husband, Resley J. Ponvelle; daughter, Michelle A. (Byron) Boudreaux; son, Resley (Kristy) Ponvelle Jr.; mother, Catherine G. Prejeant; four Granddaughters, Brittany Ponvelle, Jordyn Ponvelle, Mandi (Randall) Shell, Lexi Boudreaux; two Grandsons, Matthew Quebedeaux, Jayden Ponvelle; Great-Grandchildren, Ryler Shell and Madisyn Shell.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Gonzales; step-father, Roland Adam Prejeant.
