Patricia G. Ponvelle
Patricia G. Ponvelle
Thibodaux - Patricia G. Ponvelle, 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home, Inc., Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:30 am until 10:00am. The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
She is survived by her husband, Resley J. Ponvelle; daughter, Michelle A. (Byron) Boudreaux; son, Resley (Kristy) Ponvelle Jr.; mother, Catherine G. Prejeant; four Granddaughters, Brittany Ponvelle, Jordyn Ponvelle, Mandi (Randall) Shell, Lexi Boudreaux; two Grandsons, Matthew Quebedeaux, Jayden Ponvelle; Great-Grandchildren, Ryler Shell and Madisyn Shell.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Gonzales; step-father, Roland Adam Prejeant.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
